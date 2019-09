Kim Kardashian West might fly halfway around the world for a cheesecake craving , but when it comes to her daughter, North, it seems the food options in the Kimye household are much more down-to-earth. How do we know? Kim just posted North West's favorite snacks on her blog Thanks to Instagram and episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians , we already know that North knows her way around a chocolate chip pancake and she enjoyed trying plantains for the first time on a family trip to Cuba. But the 3-year-old snacks just like any other toddler.According to Kim, these are North's five favorite snacks: Annie's Cheddar Bunnies (the organic equivalent of Goldfish), raisins (because what toddler doesn't love raisins?!), Annie's Honey Bunny Grahams (the organic equivalent of Teddy Grahams), Rice Dream rice milk, and organic apple sauce. Sounds like your typical pre-school snack-time to us! Plus, if you've ever tried Annie's mac and cheese, you can see the appeal of the brand's other bites.