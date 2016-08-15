Kim Kardashian West might fly halfway around the world for a cheesecake craving, but when it comes to her daughter, North, it seems the food options in the Kimye household are much more down-to-earth. How do we know? Kim just posted North West's favourite snacks on her blog.
Thanks to Instagram and episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, we already know that North knows her way around a chocolate chip pancake and she enjoyed trying plantains for the first time on a family trip to Cuba. But the 3-year-old snacks just like any other toddler.
According to Kim, these are North's five favourite snacks: Annie's Cheddar Bunnies (the organic equivalent of Goldfish), raisins (because what toddler doesn't love raisins?!), Annie's Honey Bunny Grahams (the organic equivalent of Teddy Grahams), Rice Dream rice milk, and organic apple sauce. Sounds like your typical pre-school snack-time to us! Plus, if you've ever tried Annie's mac and cheese, you can see the appeal of the brand's other bites.
Thanks to Instagram and episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, we already know that North knows her way around a chocolate chip pancake and she enjoyed trying plantains for the first time on a family trip to Cuba. But the 3-year-old snacks just like any other toddler.
According to Kim, these are North's five favourite snacks: Annie's Cheddar Bunnies (the organic equivalent of Goldfish), raisins (because what toddler doesn't love raisins?!), Annie's Honey Bunny Grahams (the organic equivalent of Teddy Grahams), Rice Dream rice milk, and organic apple sauce. Sounds like your typical pre-school snack-time to us! Plus, if you've ever tried Annie's mac and cheese, you can see the appeal of the brand's other bites.
Kim mentions in her blog that while she isn't quite as strict as Kourtney, she still likes North's snacks to be organic. "I'm definitely not obsessed with organic foods to the level that Kourt is, but I do think it's really important to feed my kids more nourishing options, especially while they're growing," she explains.
Are North's favourites reminiscent of your childhood eats? Tell us in the comments!
Advertisement