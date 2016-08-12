Multiple bombings have rocked some of Thailand's major tourist hotspots, leaving at least four people dead and many injured.
Four bombs exploded in Hua Hin, a town south of Bangkok, in the last 24 hours, the BBC reported. Surat Thani was hit by two explosions, and explosions were also reported in Trang and the beach province of Phang Nga. Several attacks have also been reported on the island of Phuket, a major tourist destination.
No group has claimed responsibility for the coordinated attacks. But, according to the BBC, it is believed that it could have been separatist insurgents. Police have ruled out international terrorism.
Thai prime minister Prayut Chan-o-cha called for security to be stepped up across popular tourist and urban areas, The Guardian reported.
Tourists have been advised to be cautious in the country. The British and Spanish governments advised travelers to avoid public places, reported The Guardian.
Four bombs exploded in Hua Hin, a town south of Bangkok, in the last 24 hours, the BBC reported. Surat Thani was hit by two explosions, and explosions were also reported in Trang and the beach province of Phang Nga. Several attacks have also been reported on the island of Phuket, a major tourist destination.
No group has claimed responsibility for the coordinated attacks. But, according to the BBC, it is believed that it could have been separatist insurgents. Police have ruled out international terrorism.
Thai prime minister Prayut Chan-o-cha called for security to be stepped up across popular tourist and urban areas, The Guardian reported.
Tourists have been advised to be cautious in the country. The British and Spanish governments advised travelers to avoid public places, reported The Guardian.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Advertisement