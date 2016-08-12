At least four people have died and many have been injured after a series of co-ordinated bomb blasts in Thailand tourist hotspots.
Four bombs exploded in Hua Hin, a town south of Bangkok, in the last 24 hours, where two people have died, the BBC reported.
One person has been announced dead in Surat Thani, which was hit by two explosions, and another person has been announced dead in Trang after an explosion there. There have been blasts in the beach province of Phang Nga.
Several explosions have also been reported on the island of Phuket, a major tourist destination.
It's unclear who carried out the attacks but, according to the BBC, people are likely to point the finger at separatist insurgents. Police have ruled out international terrorism.
Thai prime minister Prayut Chan-o-cha called for security to be stepped up across popular tourist and urban areas, The Guardian reported.
Tourists have been advised to be cautious in the country. The British and Spanish governments advised travellers to avoid public places, reported The Guardian.
Four bombs exploded in Hua Hin, a town south of Bangkok, in the last 24 hours, where two people have died, the BBC reported.
One person has been announced dead in Surat Thani, which was hit by two explosions, and another person has been announced dead in Trang after an explosion there. There have been blasts in the beach province of Phang Nga.
Several explosions have also been reported on the island of Phuket, a major tourist destination.
It's unclear who carried out the attacks but, according to the BBC, people are likely to point the finger at separatist insurgents. Police have ruled out international terrorism.
Thai prime minister Prayut Chan-o-cha called for security to be stepped up across popular tourist and urban areas, The Guardian reported.
Tourists have been advised to be cautious in the country. The British and Spanish governments advised travellers to avoid public places, reported The Guardian.
This is a breaking news story which will be updated with more details as they emerge.
Advertisement