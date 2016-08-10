Beyoncé Wore A Dress To Jet-Ski, Probably Because Sasha Fierce Told Her To

The photo you see here is not of a superhero, a professional water-sports athlete, or your mom taking a post-pinot joy ride through the Ligurian Sea. It's not even Beyoncé. It is Sasha Fierce. We haven't seen Bey's alter-ego, Mrs. Fierce, in a while. But this, friends, is what "off-duty Sasha Fierce in action" looks like. She's fearless, she's unstoppable, and she's badass. Who else can wear a dress, make waves, and throw some serious shade simultaneously while riding a motorized watercraft?
We're not typically surprised by the prospect of Queen Bey doing cool shit in awesome costumes. After all, she's the queen for a reason. But this? This is insane. We're talking a daytime-chic dress that one would wear on land with relatively zero discomfort — turned on its head, thrown into choppy waters, and expected to swim. Our minds are blown that someone could pull off a photo op like this, mid-French paparazzo chase.
If nautical nonsense be something you wish, we still don't suggest jumping on the back of a Sea-Doo in anything other than your average wetsuit. But we've got to applaud our Lemonade heroine for being even more agile, creative, brave, and perfect than we previously thought (which was a lot, on all counts). Please, summer, stay a little longer so we can have more Beyoncé-jet-skiing-in-a-freakum-dress moments like this.
We're not typically surprised by the prospect of Queen Bey doing cool shit in awesome costumes. After all, she's the queen for a reason. But this? This is insane. We're talking a daytime-chic dress that one would wear on land with relatively zero discomfort — turned on its head, thrown into choppy waters, and expected to swim. Our minds are blown that someone could pull off a photo op like this, mid-French paparazzo chase.
If nautical nonsense be something you wish, we still don't suggest jumping on the back of a Sea-Doo in anything other than your average wetsuit. But we've got to applaud our Lemonade heroine for being even more agile, creative, brave, and perfect than we previously thought (which was a lot, on all counts). Please, summer, stay a little longer so we can have more Beyoncé-jet-skiing-in-a-freakum-dress moments like this.
Advertisement