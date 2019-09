People have some out-there ways of showing their love for Harry Potter. One couple created a Potter-themed nursery for their little fan in training; another posed the whole family for a magical portrait . Still another had an all-out Harry Potter wedding . But this latest show of devotion may take the cake. Last week, one superfan decided to pay tribute to the boy wizard in a very prominent and permanent way: She got a lightning-bolt scar like Harry's tattooed on her forehead.