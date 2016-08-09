People have some out-there ways of showing their love for Harry Potter. One couple created a Potter-themed nursery for their little fan in training; another posed the whole family for a magical portrait. Still another had an all-out Harry Potter wedding. But this latest show of devotion may take the cake. Last week, one superfan decided to pay tribute to the boy wizard in a very prominent and permanent way: She got a lightning-bolt scar like Harry's tattooed on her forehead.
A Facebook post published on August 6 by Spain's Magaluf Box Office shows photos of an employee getting the iconic lightning bolt tattooed on her face. Metro U.K. identified the HP fan as Holly Perrett, and apparently, she doesn't regret her ink. Perrett published a post directed at her haters on Facebook, writing, "People trying to give me shit because of my tattoo, c'mon guys it's fucking hilarious. If you've not got anything nice to say, then keep your mouth shut. Im not bothered by pathetic people trying to take the moral high ground."
It looks like Perrett may have started a trend. According to another Facebook post by Magaluf Box Office, the day after Perrett got inked, a second Potter fan got the same tattoo in the very same parlor.
This isn't the first time a Harry Potter tat has gotten press. Last month, photos of Marauder's Map tattoos featuring UV ink had experts cautioning would-be copy cats — the ink could contain possibly toxic phosphorus. This new lightning-scar trend may not be as hazardous, but it could still herald a lifetime of raised eyebrows.
