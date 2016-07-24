Proof That Harry Potter Fans Becoming Parents Is The Best Thing Ever

Children eventually grow up to be people with their own tastes and hobbies. But for a few years, they can be a complete manifestation of their parents' affinities and have zero say in the matter. Lucky for one little 7-month-old in Illinois, his parents are huge Harry Potter fans.
"My husband knew right when we were pregnant that he wanted to do a Harry Potter nursery," Kaycee Daniel told Buzzfeed after her post of the nursery on the Room of Requirement Facebook group went viral. "At first I wasn’t sure, to be honest, but after him showing me some ideas, I came around to the idea."
We aren't talking mere owls and scarves here. With the help of 3-D artist Nate Baranowski, the couple really made this place into a regular Hogwarts dorm room, complete with portraits that look like they might come to life, given the right spell.
The full set of J.K. Rowling's books are on display, even if they have to wait several years for the room's occupant to read them. After all this, let's just hope he likes them!
