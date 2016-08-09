I’m A Mom Who Brought My Baby To A Political Event — Here’s How It Changed My Life

Right before my interview for that internship in my congressman’s office, I found out that my son would soon be a big brother. It wasn’t easy to start a new career while pregnant, but I was lucky to work in an environment where I was valued and supported. Our chief of staff even helped me pick a beautiful name for my daughter, Alyssa, before she was born. Since then, I have served in a number of Cabinet positions and as our state’s first African-American woman secretary of labor.



My personal experience as a working mom has made me a better public servant. As secretary of labor, I made sure we created child-friendly spaces in the Delaware Unemployment Office. When someone suggested this was inappropriate, I gave them a reality check: Quality child care is beyond the reach of families facing tough times — and this small change had the power to help parents access the resources they needed to find a job and provide for their families.



My son and my daughter are all grown up now, but I still vividly recall the challenges we faced together when they were small. And, when I’m out on the campaign trail and women across Delaware — some of them with their babies in their arms or on their hips — tell me that they’re struggling, I understand because I’ve been in their shoes.

