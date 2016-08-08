Diane Kruger Dropped The F-Bomb On TV & Was Adorably Apologetic

The wine was pink. The air was blue. And Diane Kruger's cheeks were red.
The actress appeared on Friday's episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to promote her new film, Disorder. Colbert brought out a bottle of rosé (made by Brad Pitt, randomly) in a nod to Kruger's European background. The multilingual star then busted out her finest linguistic skills for a little game.
Apparently, her seductive French accent is useful for getting out of traffic tickets. Her native German, however, seems much more intense and testy — we've all the seen the Downfall meme — and included a big ol' F-bomb. Hint: The f does not stand for frankfurter.
Kruger then had a"WTF" moment, as she quickly clapped her hands to her mouth in horror and laughingly apologized for cursing.
"Oh my god, I'm so sorry," she told Colbert, who was also in hysterics.
His response? He poured her more wine. It is late night, after all.
You can watch the hilarious moment at around the seven-minute mark below.
