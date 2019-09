Planned Parenthood will register voters at its clinics, on college campuses, and online as part of a new nonpartisan campaign to help marginalized populations participate in the election cycle, reports The Huffington Post On Friday, Planned Parenthood announced the voter registration campaign — called My Vote, My Voice — which will have volunteers in 45 states set up "action tables" outside of clinics. The volunteers will educate people about their state's voter-ID laws while helping them register to vote and remind people to vote two weeks before the general election."If we can't all participate in our government, we all get cheated," Anna Keene, a Planned Parenthood spokeswoman, told the Huffington Post . "We're launching the My Vote, My Voice campaign to help ensure that every voice is heard and every vote is counted in communities across the country. No matter what your political beliefs are, if you don't or can't vote, then you can't elect officials who will keep your best interests in mind."