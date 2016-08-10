30 Celebrity Hookups That We TOTALLY Forgot Ever Happened

Admit it: When it comes to celebrity couples, sometimes it feels like everyone in Hollywood has already hooked up with each other.



Sure, there are the power couples. Just think about Kimye, Ryan and Blake, or Will and Jada. But that's now. Rewind a decade or more and you'll see that once upon a time, those celebs used to call someone else bae.



Better yet, Google it. There's nothing like the power of the internet to provide receipts for every single weird relationship your favorite celebrity had. So how about we take a trip down memory lane?



We've gathered photos of celebrities who hooked up once upon a time. For some, it was a quick fling. For others, it was the real deal. Or, at least it felt like the real deal at the time.



Ahead, 30 celebrity hookups that we forgot ever even happened.