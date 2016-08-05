What's a good way to get some team bonding in before the Rio 2016 Olympic Games? Singing together in the car, of course.
The U.S. Olympic swim team took a page out of James Corden's book and created its own version of the hit segment Carpool Karaoke.
While training in preparation for the Olympics, the swimmers made a point to belt their hearts out as they drove through Atlanta. They even asked innocent pedestrians if they could get directions to Rio de Janeiro.
Taking turns behind the wheel, the Olympians sang along from Miley Cyrus' "Party in the U.S.A." to Justin Bieber's "What Do You Mean," and even the Pokémon and That '70s Show theme songs.
The team also made a point to avoid revisiting "Call Me Maybe," which they created a music video for before taking off for the London 2012 Games.
