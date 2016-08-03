

“So then, I got the bright idea of snipping off some of my own hair and sticking it [on] my face as eyebrows,” she continues. “I know I'm crazy and this is a ridiculous idea, but I'm going to try it right now on camera and see if it actually works — because if it works, this will save me a lot of hassle in filling my brows in.”



The mother of all invention is what people tend to first dub “crazy,” so we’re on board — and, like Lange, can’t wait to see what goes down next. After snipping the tips of her hair into a makeshift petri dish, the vlogger whips out her trusty semipermanent lash glue in hopes the new “brow” hairs stay in place for a couple of days.



Before adding a few disclaimers, she's off to the races. ("This could all go horribly wrong,” she says. “I have no idea how this is going to turn out, and I could end up ripping off the few hairs I do have...or it could go incredibly well and I'll have really thick brows for a couple of days, so I guess we'll find out.”) After meticulously cutting each hair to size, sweeping them through the glue, and adding them to her brows, Lange actually ends up with dramatically thicker brows. And you know what? They look pretty damn good.

