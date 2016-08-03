There’s A New Brainteaser Photo You’ve Got To See

You've cat to be kitten me right meow. Another viral brain teaser? Now that we finally solved the phone on the rug debacle, the internet is back with a new optical illusion to mess with our minds, and this is a tough one. Can you find the cat hidden in this photo?
Though the comments section on the original Reddit post suggests otherwise, it's not a prank. There is an actual live feline hiding in these logs.
Still looking? Here's a hint: Take a look on top of one of the stacks.
Once you see it, it seems totally obvious. But this photo does make us wonder just how many “Lost Cat” posters the owner put up before discovering this sneaky furry friend sleeping in the wood pile. Note to self: Get a brighter colored cat.
And if you're looking for more undercover felines, take a look at our list of ways to secretly decorate your house with cats.
