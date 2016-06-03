Once upon a time, the phrase "cat lady" was an insult towards older, single women who lavished their attention on pets instead of a husband or children. And before that, a woman who owned a cat could even be considered a witch.
These days, however, women of all ages (and even some guys) are embracing their cat-lady tendencies (even Taylor Swift!). Sure, they aren't for everyone, but as those of us lucky enough to own a cat (or two) know, there's something magical about being loved by a creature so mercurial. Besides, they sleep 18 hours a day and are self-cleaning, making them pretty low maintenance.
So it's maybe no surprise that cat-themed decor has been popping up in some of our favorite stores recently. Hey, some people put up posters of their favorite bands or buy shirts for their favorite sports teams. We cat ladies would rather decorate with felines. So, in honor of Hug Your Cat Day* tomorrow, we've rounded up our favorite feline home buys.
*Dog people, if you've read this far, at least our pets like to be hugged.
