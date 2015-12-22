Taylor Swift has millions of adoring fans. That group does not always include, however, her two cats. In a recent Facebook video, Swift put her two adorable pets on display. But Olivia and Meredith (named after the stars of Law and Order: SVU and Grey's Anatomy, of course) were not ready for their closeup.
Olivia, first of all, was totally unwilling to take her spot on a stool. And both cats were squirming in a way all too familiar for cat-lovers. Swift admonishes them mildly for their refusal to cooperate with their loving owner. "Forget the fact that I've fed you every day of your life," she offered a kitty desperate to get away. Still, Meredith tried to take a bite out of the singer. It's nice to know that even if you're a Grammy-winning recording artist, cats don't care.
Olivia, first of all, was totally unwilling to take her spot on a stool. And both cats were squirming in a way all too familiar for cat-lovers. Swift admonishes them mildly for their refusal to cooperate with their loving owner. "Forget the fact that I've fed you every day of your life," she offered a kitty desperate to get away. Still, Meredith tried to take a bite out of the singer. It's nice to know that even if you're a Grammy-winning recording artist, cats don't care.
The Cats
They didn't sing, dance or perform. But The 1989 World Tour wouldn't have been the same without them.... #1989WorldTourLIVE is now on Apple Music http://smarturl.it/1989TourLIVEPosted by Taylor Swift on Sunday, December 20, 2015
Advertisement