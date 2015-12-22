Taylor Swift Gives Fans An Inside Look Into The World Of Her Cats

Molly Horan
Taylor Swift has millions of adoring fans. That group does not always include, however, her two cats. In a recent Facebook video, Swift put her two adorable pets on display. But Olivia and Meredith (named after the stars of Law and Order: SVU and Grey's Anatomy, of course) were not ready for their closeup.

Olivia, first of all, was totally unwilling to take her spot on a stool. And both cats were squirming in a way all too familiar for cat-lovers. Swift admonishes them mildly for their refusal to cooperate with their loving owner. "Forget the fact that I've fed you every day of your life," she offered a kitty desperate to get away. Still, Meredith tried to take a bite out of the singer. It's nice to know that even if you're a Grammy-winning recording artist, cats don't care.
The Cats

They didn't sing, dance or perform. But The 1989 World Tour wouldn't have been the same without them.... #1989WorldTourLIVE is now on Apple Music http://smarturl.it/1989TourLIVE

Posted by Taylor Swift on Sunday, December 20, 2015
