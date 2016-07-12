This Picture Is Driving The Internet Insane

Imagine this disaster scenario. You’re all set to go out and play Pokémon Go, but you can’t find your phone. You remember putting it down on the rug but you can’t see it. Because your phone case has the same pattern as your rug. We know, this is highly specific. But hear us out, because there’s a wildly popular brain teaser spreading across Facebook.
Here, take a look.
Can you find it? We couldn’t, for the longest time, but it’s there.
If you want a hint, look at the inner blue stripe. And if you want a tip, don’t buy a phone with the same pattern as your rug, because you’ll lose it.
