Harper Beckham Has Been Stealing Victoria's Stuff

In our next life, can we please come back as a Beckham kid?
There are several reasons why we'd like to, but here's the latest one: access to Victoria Beckham's stuff. Imagine all of the designer gowns, Spice Girls memorabilia, and Golden Balls love trinkets tucked away in her closet.
Her 5-year-old daughter, Harper, knows what's up. As documented by dad David, the kid couldn't resist pinching one of Mummy's favorite things for her playroom.
"Someone's shoes have now become part of the toy corner," Beckham joked as he shared a photo of his wife's high-heeled bootie stacked on top of Harper's play kitchen. "Ssssshhhhh Daddy don't tell Mummy."
Well, she's busted now. Mama B. may be fuming, but we think it's adorable. There's just one problem: As Carrie Bradshaw once taught us long ago, heels go in the oven, kiddo.
