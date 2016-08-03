Play with fire and you're going to get burned. Play with flaming arrows and you're going to get shot through the throat and end up in the ER. But, hey, it's TV!
America's Got Talent saw an extra dose of drama last night after a couple's dangerous stunt went wrong. Here's what was supposed to happen: Stunt man Ryan Stock fed a pole with a bull's-eye attached to it down his throat. His fiancée, AmberLynn Walker, was then meant to shoot a flaming arrow straight at the bull's-eye. Cue applause.
Unfortunately, she missed. Instead, the scorching-hot arrow hit Stock in the throat with a fiery blast. Ouch.
That obviously put a gruesome end to the stunt. Simon Cowell and his fellow judges called for Stock to receive medical attention.
"Why are we judging this act?" Cowell demanded. “Amber just shot Ryan and he needs to go to a hospital now! I’m being serious.”
Host Nick Cannon later told the audience that Stock had been "checked out."
"I’ve heard he was okay, but this has never happened before," Cowell told Us Weekly after the show. "We always kid that they need to make it more dangerous, but then this happens. I thought it was part of the act, but then I realized this was bad. I just had a feeling, they looked nervous before they started. But he's okay."
Stock himself tweeted about the accident.
We had a serious mishap tonight outage live on @nbcagt. A very unfortunate mechanical failure but I am very fortunate to walk away from it.— Ryan Stock (@comedydaredevil) August 3, 2016
You can watch the whole incident below. Scary stuff.
