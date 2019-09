"I've been through horrible relationships, but unfortunately, I still believe in love and that sort of thing," said Spears, who's back atop the charts with her new song, " Make Me ." That's some amazing resilience considering her track record — remember Adnan Ghalib, that paparazzo she dated for a minute before her family put her on a psychiatric hold? All these years later, she's still under a conservatorship , held by her father and lawyer."But I think you should protect your heart and stuff like that," Spears added, demonstrating that she's maybe learning from her mistakes. After all, she has been (publicly, at least) single since breaking up with producer Charlie Ebersol in June 2015."But I am a hopeless romantic," she repeated. "I believe in love. Yeah."