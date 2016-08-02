Britney Spears may have just revealed the source of a lot of her troubles in love. While many might think that on the outside, her taste in men has been, well, questionable, she remains a sucker for romance.
"I am a hopeless romantic," Spears admitted on Australian radio show Rove and Sam on Monday. When one of the hosts mentioned that he still likes to make mixtapes for his wife, Spears said, "That's so cheesy and so sweet, but I like cheesy. I think cheesy is so sweet and nice."
This could explain how the likes of Kevin Federline, Jason Trawick, and basically anyone after Justin Timberlake won her heart.
"I am a hopeless romantic," Spears admitted on Australian radio show Rove and Sam on Monday. When one of the hosts mentioned that he still likes to make mixtapes for his wife, Spears said, "That's so cheesy and so sweet, but I like cheesy. I think cheesy is so sweet and nice."
This could explain how the likes of Kevin Federline, Jason Trawick, and basically anyone after Justin Timberlake won her heart.
"I've been through horrible relationships, but unfortunately, I still believe in love and that sort of thing," said Spears, who's back atop the charts with her new song, "Make Me." That's some amazing resilience considering her track record — remember Adnan Ghalib, that paparazzo she dated for a minute before her family put her on a psychiatric hold? All these years later, she's still under a conservatorship, held by her father and lawyer.
"But I think you should protect your heart and stuff like that," Spears added, demonstrating that she's maybe learning from her mistakes. After all, she has been (publicly, at least) single since breaking up with producer Charlie Ebersol in June 2015.
"But I am a hopeless romantic," she repeated. "I believe in love. Yeah."
"But I think you should protect your heart and stuff like that," Spears added, demonstrating that she's maybe learning from her mistakes. After all, she has been (publicly, at least) single since breaking up with producer Charlie Ebersol in June 2015.
"But I am a hopeless romantic," she repeated. "I believe in love. Yeah."
Advertisement