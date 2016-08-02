Ellie Kemper Gives Birth To Baby Boy

Update: It's a boy! Kemper's co-star Tituss Burgess shared the happy news in a hilarious Facebook post.
“My Ellie had her baby," the actor wrote. "A son. But why am I emotional? He’s not mine. Also someone is gonna call her mom. I cannot wrap my head around it. Like she went into labor and pushed someone out. I can’t process it.”
We hope he recovers soon.
“My Ellie had her baby," the actor wrote. "A son. But why am I emotional? He’s not mine. Also someone is gonna call her mom. I cannot wrap my head around it. Like she went into labor and pushed someone out. I can’t process it.”
We hope he recovers soon.
This article was originally at 9:00 a.m.
Break out the Peeno Noir! The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt crew has some celebrating to do.
Netflix star Ellie Kemper has given birth, People reports. Details of the baby's sex and name have yet to be revealed. For what it's worth, we think Lil' Tituss has a nice ring to it.
Kemper announced her pregnancy during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon back in April. This is the first child for her and husband Michael Koman, who were married in 2012.
It's been a good summer for the actress. Last month she scored an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her work on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. Maybe that baby's a lucky charm?
Advertisement