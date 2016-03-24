In very important news, the Netflixverse is getting super meta. The ladies of Orange Is the New Black have offered their own take on Titus Andromedon's "Peeno Noir." And now we have a major question.
Do all the characters in the Netflix collection, across all original series, tune in to one another's shows? Is Tina from Bob's Burgers, for example, watching Bojack Horseman? Does Jessica Jones tune into Daredevil for some superhero solidarity? Is Frank Underwood binge-watching Narcos before bedtime?
Inquiring minds want to know. But if we can't have a definitve answer, at least we can watch this delightful satire of "Peeno Noir." This one's called "Honey Jar," and it's great. But frankly, we're a touch surprised that it's not about Poussey's prison wine.
Do all the characters in the Netflix collection, across all original series, tune in to one another's shows? Is Tina from Bob's Burgers, for example, watching Bojack Horseman? Does Jessica Jones tune into Daredevil for some superhero solidarity? Is Frank Underwood binge-watching Narcos before bedtime?
Inquiring minds want to know. But if we can't have a definitve answer, at least we can watch this delightful satire of "Peeno Noir." This one's called "Honey Jar," and it's great. But frankly, we're a touch surprised that it's not about Poussey's prison wine.
Advertisement