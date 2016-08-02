Story from Music

Watch Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Sing Along To Justin Bieber

Who needs "Carpool Karaoke" when you've got Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth breaking it down to Bieber in the car?

Cyrus just posted an Instagram video in which she and back-on love Hemsworth sing along to Justin Bieber's "Love Yourself." Hemsworth is behind the wheel, while Cyrus is riding shotgun with her beagle named Barbie perched on her lap. That's our kind of road trip.

As you can see, the vocals are pretty solid. So solid, in fact, that it seems the Hunger Games actor may have gotten distracted from his driving. Suddenly there's some sort of swerve and Cyrus loses it.

"Babe, stop!" she yells. "Seriously."

Eyes on the road, Hemsworth. Pretty sure car insurance doesn't cover acts of Bieber.
