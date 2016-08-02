Selena Gomez Is The Cool Art Student From Every Teen Movie In This Airport Outfit

Not only does Selena Gomez have an airport outfit that’s not a sweatshirt and leggings, she has the airport outfit of our childhood dreams, sporting laid-back leisure wear with an edgy twist.
Upon arriving in Tokyo on Monday, the 24-year-old singer looked just as ready to strut through the hallways of those '90s movie high school sets as she is for international travel.
From the waist down, she keeps it simple, donning classic green sweatpants and Chuck Taylors. Everywhere else, however, is '90s central. Her mock turtleneck isn’t just cropped, it's distressed. The edges are so rough that it looks like Selena could have cut it herself — and knowing her quirky, bold style, she very well might have.
Her baggy dark denim jacket is also cropped and fraying at the edges, but what really steals those show are those sunglasses. Oval-shaped and tinted a groovy red, they help her outfit hit that sweet spot of looking like she just threw it on.
Selena’s arrival in Japan is part of the international leg of her “Revival” tour. After two nights of performing she's off to places like Australia, Europe, and Mexico, so we can expect many more iconic airport outfits to come.
Upon arriving in Tokyo on Monday, the 24-year-old singer looked just as ready to strut through the hallways of those '90s movie high school sets as she is for international travel.
From the waist down, she keeps it simple, donning classic green sweatpants and Chuck Taylors. Everywhere else, however, is '90s central. Her mock turtleneck isn’t just cropped, it's distressed. The edges are so rough that it looks like Selena could have cut it herself — and knowing her quirky, bold style, she very well might have.
Her baggy dark denim jacket is also cropped and fraying at the edges, but what really steals those show are those sunglasses. Oval-shaped and tinted a groovy red, they help her outfit hit that sweet spot of looking like she just threw it on.
Selena’s arrival in Japan is part of the international leg of her “Revival” tour. After two nights of performing she's off to places like Australia, Europe, and Mexico, so we can expect many more iconic airport outfits to come.
Advertisement