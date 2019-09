These Designer Hospital Gowns For Sick Teens Will Give You All The Feels

Sometimes, we run across a much-needed reminder that fashion isn't solely about personal expression, and it's more than a massive global industry; it can also be used for good. Unfortunately, hospitals and fashion don't really mix all that often (and no, we're not talking about "stylish scrubs").That's why Ward + Robes grabbed our attention: The initiative, started by Starlight Children's Foundation, gives a fresh new spin on hospital gowns for teen patients. The organization's Canadian branch paired up with a few creatives, spanning the gamut from fashion designers to a tattoo artist to an embroiderer, to design the pieces.The looks created by the project's six selected talents are a far cry from the drab, standard-issue garments typically worn by hospital patients. The aim: to bring a small dose of joy to children spending time in the hospital by giving them garb that allows for way more personal expression."Wearing a hospital gown is like being in the hospital: There is nothing good about it," one girl said in the video about the project, which you can watch below. "It sort of makes me feel like my identity's been stripped away from me," another teen remarked, referring to the negative impact of spending lengthy stints in dreary hospital gowns, completely devoid of any personal expression.