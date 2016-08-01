Lily-Rose Depp may be known primarily as Johnny Depp's daughter, but she's also the daughter of French singer Vanessa Paradis. That's evident in a scene from Yoga Hosers, where Depp shows off her own vocal chops.
The comedy stars Depp as a 15-year-old yoga fanatic battling an evil spirit. Though it only has a 30% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, we imagine that it features some impressive warrior poses. And based on the looks of a video released by People, it appears to feature a nice performance by Depp.
In this particular scene, Depp's character's father (Veep's Tony Hale) is in the midst of an intimate moment with Orange Is the New Black's Natasha Lyonne when music stops him in his tracks. Depp and her co-star Harley Quinn Smith perform a cover of Styx's "Babe," and Hale is moved to tears.
The movie also features Johnny Depp as a man-hunter and Paradis as a history teacher. So it's a family reunion on film.
Yoga Hosers will be released on September 2.
