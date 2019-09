Ryan Lochte's Blue Hair Has Turned Green

Ryan Lochte has explained the motivation behind his blue-hair transformation: He did it because he left his grill at home for the Rio games. No, not the one you barbecue on — he means the glittering kind Paul Wall used to rap about. Lochte told The Washington Post , "Usually, I've always worn my grill at the Olympics...so I was like, I gotta do something different, so I said why not the hair?"Yeah, NBD, just dye your hair aquamarine to sub out your diamond mouthpiece. At the ripe ol' age of 32, he said, people were joking that he's trying to hide gray hairs peeking through — and he admitted they're not totally wrong. "I went full gray. Grayish blue." If he's afraid of some silver-fox strands, maybe he should talk to Kendall Jenner , who apparently just got her first.This story was originally published on August 1, 2016.