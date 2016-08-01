We're in the summer home stretch, which means the days are long and hot. Naturally, you might feel like giving up on hair and makeup altogether — especially when you break into a sweat as soon as you step foot outside. We ask: How can we be expected to paint our faces or style our hair to our hearts' content when we're standing directly in front of our ACs to keep cool?



Well, we're here to tell you that all is not lost. You just need a little hot-weather inspiration — and there's no better place to find it than on Instagram. Ahead, we've rounded up 31 looks that are perfect for wearing through August: That's one for every day. Whether you're into minimal makeup or all the baking and powdering in the world, we promise there's something here for you. Click through — and keep cool.