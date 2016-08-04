6 Genius Korean Beauty Secrets To Steal

The way we talk about Korean pop stars often elevates them to the realm of mysticism. It makes sense: Their glowing, seemingly poreless complexions make them look almost superhuman. Meanwhile, us mere mortals have to deal with pimples, sweat, dry patches, redness, and various other skin issues on the regular.
Of course, not even K-pop stars really wake up looking camera-ready — they rely upon beauty tricks just like us normals. So what exactly is it that turns these singers and actors into dewy-skinned stars? First and foremost, a killer skin-care routine. But after that? It's all about layering on moisturizer after moisturizer, and strategically dabbing on your CC cream using just the right technique.
Luckily, there's a treasure trove of makeup and skin tricks on YouTube that break all of this down in depth. Get excited, because Jessica Jung from Girls Generation, Sandara Park of 2NE1, and Krystal of f(x) have all spilled their beauty routines in lengthy makeup tutorials, and the little tricks they use to get perfect-looking skin are actually doable.
Click ahead for the beauty secrets these K-pop stars swear by.
