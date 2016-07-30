Few things are more important than the best friend you know you can call upon day or night. It turns out, even the United Nations totally gets that. That's why it's declared today, July 30, the International Day of Friendship.
Go ahead, take a moment to text your bestie and let her (or him) know that you love 'em. Find an amazing — and hopefully only moderately embarrassing — throwback photo of the two of you from some 10-odd years ago and post it all over. And then, come on back to celebrate this day of platonic love with a look at the home styles of some of our favorite celebrity BFFs, courtesy of Trulia.
Because when you've found the Kendall to your Gigi or the Selena to your Taylor, it's worth taking note. And because once you have those #friendshipgoals down, it's time to move on to #realestategoals. These bi-coastal besties will show you the way.
