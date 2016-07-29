These Lipsticks Are Sold Out — But There's One Place You Can Still Score Them

Thank you everyone for making our in store launch for #hudabeautyliquidmatte so successful #soldout 💕💕 We are doing our best to restock as soon as possible, please call your local Sephora in the UAE. We will be launching on our site ShopHudaBeauty.com & Sephora US's app on #nationallipstickday #july29 Can't wait for you guys to feel these babies
Kylie Jenner's not the only beauty mogul who can sell a batch of inventory in record time. After a worldwide release of its Liquid Matte Lipsticks — on National Lipstick Day, no less — Huda Beauty has sold out of every last color. (That’s 16 shades, people.)
Now, we're not exactly shocked: The release from beauty blogger-turned-makeup entrepreneur Huda Kattan — the one with the envious beauty closet — has been highly anticipated. The good news? If you haven't gotten your hands on a tube just yet, there’s still hope.
Sephora is sending us a Hail Mary with a special stock of five shades — Venus, Flirt, Spice Girl, Trophy Wife, and Bombshell — available on the makeup store’s app right now. (Excuse us while we emoji-bomb Sephora’s feed with hundreds of hands to the sky.)
Of course, just because there's a special rescue reserve doesn't mean liquid-lip junkies should dawdle. If we've learned anything from fans' appetite for all things Huda and liquid lippies, we know this stock will likely vanish soon, too.
