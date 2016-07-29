Story from Celebrity Beauty

These Lipsticks Are Sold Out — But There's One Place You Can Still Score Them

Erika Stalder

Kylie Jenner's not the only beauty mogul who can sell a batch of inventory in record time. After a worldwide release of its Liquid Matte Lipsticks — on National Lipstick Day, no less — Huda Beauty has sold out of every last color. (That’s 16 shades, people.)

Now, we're not exactly shocked: The release from beauty blogger-turned-makeup entrepreneur Huda Kattan — the one with the envious beauty closet — has been highly anticipated. The good news? If you haven't gotten your hands on a tube just yet, there’s still hope.

Sephora is sending us a Hail Mary with a special stock of five shades — Venus, Flirt, Spice Girl, Trophy Wife, and Bombshell — available on the makeup store’s app right now. (Excuse us while we emoji-bomb Sephora’s feed with hundreds of hands to the sky.)
Of course, just because there's a special rescue reserve doesn't mean liquid-lip junkies should dawdle. If we've learned anything from fans' appetite for all things Huda and liquid lippies, we know this stock will likely vanish soon, too.

Advertisement

More from Celebs & Influencers