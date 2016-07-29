Story from Pop Culture

Kate Beckinsale Had The Birthday Party Of Our Dreams

Suzannah Weiss
We have to admit we're a bit jealous of Kate Beckinsale's recent birthday party. On Tuesday, she rang in her 43rd year at G-A-Y, a famous gay nightclub in London, according to The Daily Mail. The club plays home to concerts by many well-known artists along with hosting drag shows and raucous parties.

Photos show her posing with the nightclub's dancers. From the looks of it, she was treated to a giant chocolate cake with a ribbon around it and rainbow decorations on top. And the Underworld actress herself looked great in a white jumpsuit, heels, and hoop earrings. It's definitely a departure from the penis costume she inexplicably wore in an Instagram photo earlier this month.

Beckinsale has accomplished a lot in 43 years. We wish her and her teenage daughter Lily a great year to come!


Advertisement

More from Pop Culture