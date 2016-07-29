We have to admit we're a bit jealous of Kate Beckinsale's recent birthday party. On Tuesday, she rang in her 43rd year at G-A-Y, a famous gay nightclub in London, according to The Daily Mail. The club plays home to concerts by many well-known artists along with hosting drag shows and raucous parties.
Photos show her posing with the nightclub's dancers. From the looks of it, she was treated to a giant chocolate cake with a ribbon around it and rainbow decorations on top. And the Underworld actress herself looked great in a white jumpsuit, heels, and hoop earrings. It's definitely a departure from the penis costume she inexplicably wore in an Instagram photo earlier this month.
Photos show her posing with the nightclub's dancers. From the looks of it, she was treated to a giant chocolate cake with a ribbon around it and rainbow decorations on top. And the Underworld actress herself looked great in a white jumpsuit, heels, and hoop earrings. It's definitely a departure from the penis costume she inexplicably wore in an Instagram photo earlier this month.
Kate Beckinsale celebrates her 43rd birthday with a huge chocolate cake at G-A-Y https://t.co/unHyqIaJhT— Daily Celeb News (@DailyCelebNews) July 29, 2016
Beckinsale has accomplished a lot in 43 years. We wish her and her teenage daughter Lily a great year to come!
Advertisement