Orlando Bloom Cheered On Katy Perry At The DNC

Is it too late to cast a vote for Orlando Bloom for world's most supportive boyfriend? The guy was totally the Bill to girlfriend Katy Perry 's Hillary at the DNC last night.Perry, who has been an outspoken Clinton supporter throughout election season, took the stage at the DNC Thursday. She began by speaking about her conservative background."Both my parents are pastors and staunch Republicans," Perry shared. "I didn't finish high school. Unfortunately, I don't have a formal education. But I do have an open mind and I have a voice. I'm asking you to have an open mind and to use your voice… Here's how I'm going to use my voice: I'm going vote for Hillary Clinton."