Orlando Bloom Cheered On Katy Perry At The DNC

Is it too late to cast a vote for Orlando Bloom for world's most supportive boyfriend? The guy was totally the Bill to girlfriend Katy Perry's Hillary at the DNC last night.
Perry, who has been an outspoken Clinton supporter throughout election season, took the stage at the DNC Thursday. She began by speaking about her conservative background.
"Both my parents are pastors and staunch Republicans," Perry shared. "I didn't finish high school. Unfortunately, I don't have a formal education. But I do have an open mind and I have a voice. I'm asking you to have an open mind and to use your voice… Here's how I'm going to use my voice: I'm going vote for Hillary Clinton."
Perry, who has been an outspoken Clinton supporter throughout election season, took the stage at the DNC Thursday. She began by speaking about her conservative background.
"Both my parents are pastors and staunch Republicans," Perry shared. "I didn't finish high school. Unfortunately, I don't have a formal education. But I do have an open mind and I have a voice. I'm asking you to have an open mind and to use your voice… Here's how I'm going to use my voice: I'm going vote for Hillary Clinton."
Advertisement
A proud Bloom could be seen snapping photos of the pop star as she performed "Roar" and her latest tune, "Rise."
i'm cryin happy tears but also sidenote Orlando Bloom was takin pics of Katy Perry when she was performing pic.twitter.com/EKjtDpPKRx— lauren yap (@itslaurenyap) July 29, 2016
He also stood by Perry, and pals such as Mia Moretti, as they watched Clinton accept the nomination. We're struggling to think of a cooler date night.
Advertisement