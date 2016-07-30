Every summer, the Teen Choice Awards implore the under-20 set to pick their favorite everything from the year. That's right, from movies and TV to special achievements, teens have the control. If you're like us, this was your favorite primetime awards show back when you still had geometry homework and posters of Usher on your wall.



Sunday marks the yearly return of the show, but unless we're lucky, the celebs hitting the carpet tomorrow probably won't be the same ones we grew up watching. But fret not, because we're taking a trip down memory lane. (Time to break out that J-14 poster — but feel free to leave the math homework in the past.)



No surprise here: The transformations that have happened since some of our favorite celebrities hit that TCA carpet are most worthy of a throwback slideshow. In fact, you'll be amazed at how some of these women have grown up, trading sparkly shadow and barrel curls for new beauty trends. But we still love these looks all the same.



Our favorite throwback moments from the Teen Choice Awards, ahead.

