The Barbie is based on Gadot's character in Wonder Woman, whose trailer was released at Comic-Con along with the doll. Wonder Woman Barbie holds a gold lasso, which Gadot's Wonder Woman also carries in the trailer. Her features are also meant to resemble Gadot's, according to the product's description The doll was selling for $80 at Comic-Con, according to The Hollywood Reporter . But now, you can get it for $35.97 on Amazon or Walmart It looks like Barbie's continuing its mission to offer fairer representations of women. There's still more work to be done toward that end, but we're glad Wonder Woman herself finds this one sufficiently badass.