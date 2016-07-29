The new Wonder Woman Barbie made her debut at Comic-Con earlier this month, and the latest actress to play the superhero, Gal Gadot, caught notice of it. On Thursday, she told her Twitter followers what she thinks of the doll.
This is absolutely extraordinary - the #WonderWoman @Barbie is here! Who got theirs at #SDCC this year!? pic.twitter.com/4d69lOWQt0— Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) July 28, 2016
The Barbie is based on Gadot's character in Wonder Woman, whose trailer was released at Comic-Con along with the doll. Wonder Woman Barbie holds a gold lasso, which Gadot's Wonder Woman also carries in the trailer. Her features are also meant to resemble Gadot's, according to the product's description.
The doll was selling for $80 at Comic-Con, according to The Hollywood Reporter. But now, you can get it for $35.97 on Amazon or Walmart.
It looks like Barbie's continuing its mission to offer fairer representations of women. There's still more work to be done toward that end, but we're glad Wonder Woman herself finds this one sufficiently badass.
