This Is The Most-Liked Instagram Of The 2016 Campaign

Barack loves Hillary. Hillary loves him back.
And Instagram loves the image of the one-time rivals in a warm embrace.
Eight years after winning the Democratic nomination in his first White House bid, Obama took to the stage at the Democratic National Convention to once again throw his support behind his could-be successor, Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.
"No matter how daunting the odds, no matter how much people try to knock her down, she never, ever quits," Obama said. "That’s the Hillary I know. That’s the Hillary I’ve come to admire. And that’s why I can say with confidence there has never been a man or a woman — not me, not Bill — more qualified than Hillary Clinton to serve as president of the United States of America."
Clinton made a surprise cameo following the speech, giving the president a big hug as "Signed Sealed Delivered I'm Yours" rang through the Wells Fargo Center.
A photo capturing the moment, posted to Hillary Clinton's Instagram account, is now the most-liked Instagram from a candidate of the entire 2016 campaign, the social site reports. The previous top photo was the Big Mac Instagram Donald Trump posted after he clinched enough delegates to win the GOP nomination.
And Instagram loves the image of the one-time rivals in a warm embrace.
Eight years after winning the Democratic nomination in his first White House bid, Obama took to the stage at the Democratic National Convention to once again throw his support behind his could-be successor, Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.
"No matter how daunting the odds, no matter how much people try to knock her down, she never, ever quits," Obama said. "That’s the Hillary I know. That’s the Hillary I’ve come to admire. And that’s why I can say with confidence there has never been a man or a woman — not me, not Bill — more qualified than Hillary Clinton to serve as president of the United States of America."
Clinton made a surprise cameo following the speech, giving the president a big hug as "Signed Sealed Delivered I'm Yours" rang through the Wells Fargo Center.
A photo capturing the moment, posted to Hillary Clinton's Instagram account, is now the most-liked Instagram from a candidate of the entire 2016 campaign, the social site reports. The previous top photo was the Big Mac Instagram Donald Trump posted after he clinched enough delegates to win the GOP nomination.
The image of the two Democrats together was featured on front pages across the country on Thursday — just a day after some major newspapers faced criticism for using a shot of former President Bill Clinton alongside headlines about Hillary Clinton becoming the first woman to win a major party's nomination for commander-in-chief.
Advertisement