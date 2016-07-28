Hari Nef Calls Out Caitlyn Jenner For Her Politics

Since coming out as transgender last year, Caitlyn Jenner has been applauded for her brave honesty and for bringing visibility to the trans community. She's also been criticized for supporting the Republican party, policing how trans women look, and failing to acknowledge problems that less privileged LGBT people experience. Transgender model and Transparent star Hari Nef has become the latest celebrity to take issue with Jenner's politics.
“The question I have for Caitlyn is, 'What does being a woman mean to you?'" Nef said in an interview with Elle U.K.
"As a woman, who is your community of women? Are the women from low-income houses who are disenfranchised by Republican politics — are those women your women? Are the women who have ovaries and wombs and who can't get access to essential reproductive health care — are those women your women? Are the immigrant women who would get deported under a Republican administration — are those your women?'"
When Jenner first came out, transgender actress Laverne Cox wrote that Jenner is a poor representative of the trans community given her level of privilege. Of course, people can't necessarily be faulted simply for having privilege. But it is up to them what they do with the advantages they've been granted. And given that some of the most vulnerable trans people will be hurt by the candidate Jenner supports, Nef is right to challenge how former Olympian is using her resources and her platform of visbility.
“The question I have for Caitlyn is, 'What does being a woman mean to you?'" Nef said in an interview with Elle U.K.
"As a woman, who is your community of women? Are the women from low-income houses who are disenfranchised by Republican politics — are those women your women? Are the women who have ovaries and wombs and who can't get access to essential reproductive health care — are those women your women? Are the immigrant women who would get deported under a Republican administration — are those your women?'"
When Jenner first came out, transgender actress Laverne Cox wrote that Jenner is a poor representative of the trans community given her level of privilege. Of course, people can't necessarily be faulted simply for having privilege. But it is up to them what they do with the advantages they've been granted. And given that some of the most vulnerable trans people will be hurt by the candidate Jenner supports, Nef is right to challenge how former Olympian is using her resources and her platform of visbility.
Advertisement