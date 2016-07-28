One glance at the headlines will tell you that tabloid media has decided that Khloé Kardashian is "scary skinny," and is now "half her size."
Kardashian rightfully had something to say about these assessments of her body. In just two tweets, she nailed the impossible standards society holds for women, calling out media outlets for their quick 180 from deeming her the "fat" Kardashian sister to calling her too thin.
Kardashian rightfully had something to say about these assessments of her body. In just two tweets, she nailed the impossible standards society holds for women, calling out media outlets for their quick 180 from deeming her the "fat" Kardashian sister to calling her too thin.
I need to remember the date today!! Never would I have ever thought I would be in the media for being "too skinny". What on earth?!?!— Khloé (@khloekardashian) July 28, 2016
First I'm too fat and now I'm too skinny. I love this game!!— Khloé (@khloekardashian) July 28, 2016
Even though Kardashian isn't always a beacon of body positivity, she has a point: When women in the public eye aren't being body-shamed for being too big, they're shamed for being too thin. Take, for example, plus-size model Ashley Graham, who went from being told by her own agents to lose weight to facing backlash when she was accused of doing just that — and therefore of becoming a "hypocrite" within the body-positive movement for which she advocates.
The tabloid media's perception of Kardashian's body also points to the "medium-sized woman problem." When it comes to body diversity and representation, mainstream media can be frustratingly superficial: Thin is good, fat is bad, and everything else in between is, well, confusing.
Which, unfortunately, is something that Kardashian knows all too well. Speaking about her experiences with fashion stylists, she told Harper's Bazaar earlier this year that, in the past, she played second fiddle to her sisters when it came to clothing because of her weight and size.
"There would always be this attention on Kourtney and Kim, but I was too much work for [stylists] or they had nothing in my size," she said. "I definitely think the fashion industry, and people in general, look at me more now that I’ve lost weight. Even on shoots, I would never have options for clothing [before]."
Though Kardashian can't seem to win with body-shaming critics, it's good to know that (at least based on her tweets), she seems to have her head held high and her sense of humor intact.
It's your body. It's your summer. Enjoy them both. Check out more #TakeBackTheBeach here.
The tabloid media's perception of Kardashian's body also points to the "medium-sized woman problem." When it comes to body diversity and representation, mainstream media can be frustratingly superficial: Thin is good, fat is bad, and everything else in between is, well, confusing.
Which, unfortunately, is something that Kardashian knows all too well. Speaking about her experiences with fashion stylists, she told Harper's Bazaar earlier this year that, in the past, she played second fiddle to her sisters when it came to clothing because of her weight and size.
"There would always be this attention on Kourtney and Kim, but I was too much work for [stylists] or they had nothing in my size," she said. "I definitely think the fashion industry, and people in general, look at me more now that I’ve lost weight. Even on shoots, I would never have options for clothing [before]."
Though Kardashian can't seem to win with body-shaming critics, it's good to know that (at least based on her tweets), she seems to have her head held high and her sense of humor intact.
It's your body. It's your summer. Enjoy them both. Check out more #TakeBackTheBeach here.
Advertisement