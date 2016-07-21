Ashley Graham Responds To Criticism That She's Lost Weight

With her history-making Sports Illustrated cover and her candor about society's beauty ideals and the pressure to be thin, Ashley Graham has established herself as an inspiring figure of body positivity.
Now, however, the plus-size model is facing a different kind of body-shaming.
When Graham posted a photo of herself on Instagram on Wednesday, her followers were quick to accuse her of having lost weight and therefore becoming a hypocrite within the body-acceptance movement she's spent her career championing.
"I knew it you did lose a lot of weight! I am no longer a fan of yours you betrayed a lot of people! So I'll find another plus size beautiful woman bcuz yo're full of s--t!!! #damnshame #justliketherest," one user commented. "SHE'S NOT PLUS SIZED ANYMORE," wrote another.
Graham rightfully didn't appreciate being told what her body should look like, and responded with her own comment: "People come on my page and body shame me because I'm too big, because I'm too small, because I'm not good enough for their standards... But at the end of the day I'm good enough for me. Angles will make anyone look bigger or smaller and I just happen to know mine."
She also took to her Snapchat to post a photo with the caption, "I will not let others dictate what they think my body should look like for their own comfort, and neither should you."
The fact is, whether or not Graham lost weight is no one else's business. Like she says, it's no one's job but her own to decide what body size is right for her.
