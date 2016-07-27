Mason Follows In Scott Disick's Footsteps As The New Todd Kraines

Scott Disick has always been a jokester. His most notorious gag has been impersonating Todd Kraines, a family friend of the Kardashians who remained a mystery for a long time. Disick would blow up Kris Jenner's phone, telling her, "It's me, Todd Kraines!"
It appears that the apple doesn't fall far from the tree.
Disick and Kourtney Kardashian's son, Mason, wants in on the joke now. The 6-year-old debuted his own imitation Mr. Kraines at Kris' mother's 82nd birthday party.
Poor Grandma Kris is in for another generation of prank calls. I hope she's ready.
Thankfully, Khloé Kardashian caught it on camera.
This family-friendly moment seems to be part of Disick's improving image and lifestyle, which includes more family trips to Nantucket and birthday parties, and less all-nighters at clubs.
