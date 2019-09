In the short clip, Disick shouts out, "Auntie Kris, it's me Todd Kraines!" before the real Kraines stands up and says, "Oh, you better believe it!"Yes, this flannel shirt-clad man with glasses is actually Todd Kraines, and he seems to be very in on the joke.No surprise, really, since the Kardashians told him in season 8 about their epic prank calling , which Kraines said explained all the frantic calls he was fielding from "Auntie Kris."By finally showing off his smiling face, though, the luxury real estate agent from Beverly Hills just made KUWTK fans very happy.