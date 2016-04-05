Who is Todd Kraines? For anyone who watches Keeping Up With the Kardashians, this question has been one of the show's biggest mysteries.
The identity of the longtime Kardashian family friend has become a running joke, thanks to Scott Disick, who enjoys calling up Kris Jenner and pretending to be Kraines. The voice Disick puts on definitely makes the joke that much funnier.
But, according to BuzzFeed, Kim Kardashian finally solved the mystery by revealing Kraines' true identity on Snapchat. And you better believe that Disick was there for the grand unveiling.
Scott Disick and the real Todd Kraines
The REAL Todd Kraines just made an appearance on Kim Kardashian's snapchat. What a beautiful moment.Posted by BuzzFeed Celeb on Monday, April 4, 2016
In the short clip, Disick shouts out, "Auntie Kris, it's me Todd Kraines!" before the real Kraines stands up and says, "Oh, you better believe it!"
Yes, this flannel shirt-clad man with glasses is actually Todd Kraines, and he seems to be very in on the joke.
No surprise, really, since the Kardashians told him in season 8 about their epic prank calling, which Kraines said explained all the frantic calls he was fielding from "Auntie Kris."
By finally showing off his smiling face, though, the luxury real estate agent from Beverly Hills just made KUWTK fans very happy.
