Michelle Money is one of the most beloved members of the Bachelor family. She not only makes us laugh, but also stays strong during hard times. In an ad for the skin-care company PMD, she demonstrates where some of this strength came from.
When she was 15, she got pregnant. Money describes in vivid detail what was going through her mind: "You go through all of the options in your head of how to deal with this," she says. "The decision to place this child up for adoption was not an easy one, but it was the right one."
Giving birth and "feeling love that I've never felt before," but knowing she wouldn't see her baby again, was "bittersweet," she remembers. "It was the hardest thing I've ever done."
Afterward, she was afraid of how others would view her for her so-called mistake. Now, she's unashamed and grateful for what the experience has taught her.
"My wish for every woman is for them to be able to look at themselves in the mirror and love every challenge, every trial, every heartache that they've experienced in their life and still feel beautiful," she says in the video. That's something Money has taught us throughout her time on The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise — and it's clearly a lesson she lives by herself.
