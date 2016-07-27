Lindsay Lohan Posts Apology Instagram In Wake Of Possible Domestic Violence Situation

Lindsay Lohan’s life has once again taken a turn into public spectacle.
The Mean Girls star saw her romance with Russian millionaire fiancé Egor Tarabasov plunge into controversy over a series of incidents that began when Lohan alleged that Tarabasov slept with a “Russian hooker.” When he returned to their home, neighbors called the police in the wake of a loud and disturbing argument during which Lohan yelled that Tarabasov made an attempt on her life. That incident, and presumably others, have inspired friends to voice their concern about the actress’ well-being. Those people include father Michael Lohan, who has both threatened to fight Tarabasov and publicly claimed that his daughter is pregnant.
Got all that?
Now, Lindsay Lohan is apologizing for the mess that has appeared around her. She posted a picture to Instagram of herself in a bikini on a boat, looking out on the horizon. Lohan’s note opened by affirming her health.
“I am sorry that I've exposed certain private matters recently,” Lohan writes. “I was acting out of fear and sadness...We all make mistakes. Sadly mine have always been so public.”
She said she would take time to work on herself. Her note closed with positivity. “Life is about love and light. Not anger,” she writes. “Thank you to those who stand by my side.”
See the photo below.
Dear friends. I'm good and well. #ATM I am taking time for myself with good friends. I am sorry that I've exposed certain private matters recently. I was acting out of fear and sadness... We all make mistakes. Sadly mine have always been so public. I have done a lot of soul searching in the past years, and I should have been more clear minded rather than distract from the good heart that I have. Social media comes with the territory of the business and the world we now live in. My intentions were not meant to send mixed messages. Maybe things can be fixed... Maybe not.. I hope they can. But I am 30 years old and I do deserve a #GENTLEgiant Life is about love and light. Not anger 🙏🏻 Thank you to those who stand by my side
