Lindsay Lohan's rep and some of the star's friends are speaking up about her relationship with Egor Tarabasov. A day after The Sun posted video apparently showing the 30-year-old actress calling for help and claiming that Tarabasov had strangled her, some of her friends spoke anonymously to Page Six about their concerns.
"Lindsay believes Egor has anger-management issues and she would like him to go to therapy," Lohan's rep told the site. "They both want to work things out.”
With regard to one of Lohan’s since-deleted tweets from the weekend that seemed to imply she may be expecting, the rep said, “I cannot confirm her pregnancy.”
A source also told Page Six that Tarabasov has been stepping into Lohan's professional life as well, firing her former publicist Hunter Frederick, who managed her social media.
"[Tarabasov] is in charge of her finances and is controlling over her deals, even though he has no experience in Hollywood," the source said.
