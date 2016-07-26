How To Watch All The Action At The DNC (Plus, The Speakers You Shouldn't Miss)

Day one of the Democratic National Convention packed a punch with powerful, emotional speeches from Bernie Sanders and First Lady Michelle Obama. But there are still three more days of performances and talks that are not to be missed.
Whether you're taking peeks while you're at work or following along while you're eating dinner in the evening, here's how to make sure you catch all of it.
How To Watch Online
The easiest way to catch everything is through the Democratic National Convention's website, which is live-streaming everything here. You can also watch its coverage via the DNC's YouTube channel, where everything is also live-streamed. There, you can also catch up on any previous speeches you might have missed.
Most major networks are streaming the DNC, so if you have trouble with buffering on one site, you can hop to another. You can also catch PBS NewsHour's coverage of the convention on its YouTube channel.
CNN hasn't posted a full live stream on YouTube, but it does offer most of the major speeches as individual videos.
How To Watch On Social
ABC News has partnered with Facebook, so you can also watch live on its Facebook page or on its site.
If you prefer to ask questions and respond with your own commentary while watching, head to Twitter. The social network teamed up with CBS for a live stream.
Twitch is also live-streaming the full convention on its site, and as TechCrunch notes, the major draw here is that they are independent from any major news channel. So if you don't want to hear commentary from a news anchor, you don't have to.
What To Watch
The full schedule of speakers is available on the DNC's website. If you can't tune in for everything, here are some key speakers and performers to try to watch (note: Most of the major speakers will come on during primetime, between 7 and 10 p.m. EDT):
On Tuesday, former president Bill Clinton will be speaking (at 10:00 p.m. EDT), as well as the Mothers of the Movement, an organization working to stop gun violence. Mothers of the Movement includes the parents of Trayvon Martin and Michael Brown. There will also be remarks from Lena Dunham, America Ferrera, and former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright.
President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden are the headliners on Wednesday. Felicia Sanders and Polly Sheppard, two survivors of the Mother Emanuel Church shooting in Charleston, South Carolina, will also be speaking. Former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg will speak as well.
Thursday, the fourth and final day of the DNC, brings Hillary Clinton and daughter Chelsea Clinton to the podium.
All three remaining days promise to be full of passionate speeches that argue against what was said at last week's Republican National Convention and offer the Democratic Party's vision for the next four years.
