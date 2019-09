From the start, the organizers of the AMA took steps to prevent discord in the thread, saying in a separate post earlier in the day , “OUR PLACE, OUR RULES.” Moderators warned that they had taken extra security measures “to keep our community free from troublemakers” and were enforcing rules that banned “dissenters or SJWs [social justice warriors].” The AMA also curated questions, deleting any that came from accounts less than a month old — meaning that anyone not already part of the community who wanted to jump in to ask a question was out of luck.Trump signed off after a little more than an hour of questions via a photo posted to his campaign Facebook showing him sitting before a laptop on a plane. “I am off to my rally in Toledo!” he wrote, before quickly coming back to answer a final few questions. “Had a great time answering questions on Reddit!”Though he came back once for additional questions, no such luck for anyone who wants to catch up, as the post was locked shortly after the end of the AMA. You'll just have to peruse the comments and wonder what might have been.