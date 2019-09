Verizon plans to buy Yahoo for $4.83 billion in cash, the company announced Monday. Yahoo operated independently for 21 years, but has struggled in recent years to make money and battle falling stock prices. While the buyout isn't entirely unexpected (it had been rumored for a while), it does have some pretty significant effects you should know about.But first off, the deal likely won't be finalized before early 2017, according to Reuters . Until the deal is approved by regulators and shareholders, Yahoo will keep operating independently. In a statement reported by The New York Times on Monday, Yahoo's CEO, Marissa Mayer, said that the deal "is an important step in our plan to unlock shareholder value for Yahoo."Once the deal is complete, though, it'll mean big changes for more than just Yahoo and Verizon investors. We've broken down what you need to know.