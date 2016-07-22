What are you looking for in a partner?

"I look for a lot in a partner...hopefully [someone] Christian, that is a little bit how I was brought up. So I’d like to find someone with a religious background. I obviously want to be with someone taller. I say tall, dark, and handsome, but there is a lot more than just physicality and what they look like. I also want someone that is extremely focused and has a good career. And someone that is family-oriented. I just look for a lot of things that would hopefully be a match for me."



Is it a lot more difficult to date in the public eye?

"I definitely have to take that into consideration when I’m dating. I don't want to date someone that is using me. I think that, in the past, I was dating people and being used. People were trying to get famous. But Patti does talk about how I need to not think so negatively about everyone that I am talking to. I think that’s what was so good about her matching me because I don’t see any of the guys [beforehand]. I can’t wait to watch and see if I liked someone else who she didn’t choose for me. I’m excited to see [the show] and get the dirt and see what everyone said about me. Even the men!"



Did your daughter know you were doing the show? What does she think about it?

"I did show Sophia some of the past seasons of the shows. Sophia definitely embraces and encourages me to date. She really wants siblings. She is always like, ‘I want my mommy to get married so I can get brothers and sisters.’ So I am thankful that Sophia has a positive outlook, considering everything we’ve been through losing her dad, and me going on Couples Therapy. So it’s interesting to be in that space because she’s open to that. Sophia is excited that Miss Patti could hopefully come back with a match, and she could end up with a brother and sister. That’s a lot of weight in Patti’s hands."