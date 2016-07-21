Gwyneth Paltrow is a woman who knows what she likes. And people can make fun of her unapologetic taste for luxury all they want — but when it comes to the actress' Netflix queue, she couldn't be more relatable. In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Paltrow revealed her very specific taste in TV shows. And it turns out the Goop creator is a big fan of murder.
“I love murder shows,” the 47-year-old told VF. “I finished The Night Manager. And then I just finished [Netflix series] Marcella, which I binge-watched." She continued, "And now I’m watching The Night Of on HBO — have you seen this? — it’s another murder show."
Why, yes we have, Gwyneth! And we're just as obsessed. "It’s about this Pakistani kid in Queens, and he gets caught up in this murder, and it’s amazing," she explained. "I love a murder show. Murder. Murder’s my thing. I don’t know why! It’s so creepy.” Delightfully creepy, she means.
