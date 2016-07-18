New Suspects

Andrea's stepdad is definitely a potential suspect in my book. Don Taylor, in his leather jacket, and scruffy beard, comes off as nervous, sketchy, and definitely guilty of something. The most damning piece of evidence against Don is that he lied about the recognizing Andrea's body. Why would he do that? Is he just ridden in guilt from knowing that his stepdaughter has been gruesomely killed while he slept soundly in his Queens apartment? (If he was even there... I'm hoping to hear his alibi statement from him in a future episode.)



Taylor did contribute interesting background information about our victim, though. Key takeaways: she had lots of boyfriends (more potential suspects) and heavily-abused drugs.



When Naz's parents are being picked up to visit him at the precinct, we get a glimpse of Naz's brother standing in the doorway of the home, blankly staring at his parents. I'm getting a weird vibe from him. Remember that he's the one who wakes his parents up in the middle of the night to tell them Naz is missing — could he know something? Is that why he didn't go to visit his brother with his parents?



Naz's mom isn't a suspect at all, but she did have a shady moment. When Box came to collect evidence from Naz's house, she looks mighty suspicious when she tells her husband that she's doing "laundry." What was up with that?