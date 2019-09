No theories have been debunked yet. It still seems to me that Naz is not the one responsible for Andrea's death. Her own stepfather didn't seem too surprised or disturbed by the news of her passing — he couldn't even rule out the idea that she was a prostitute.There is much circumstantial evidence pointing to Naz, but that may change as more witnesses and cops turn out to be astoundingly unreliable. The twowho originally picked up Naz had to rewrite their statements. The male cop even requested that he leave out that he threw up to protect his reputation (Because being sick from seeing a brutally stabbed body is embarrassing, and concealing weakness is way more important than having a truthful and thorough recap of the night. Amirite?)What else would cops do to protect their reputation? Hopefully Stone catches onto the inconsistencies around the case and uses that to Naz's advantage.We also find out how manipulative, a.k.a "the subtle beast," can be. Stone calls him a "talented oppressor." Heeding Stone's warning, Naz eventually gives Box the cold shoulder. In return, Box calmly walks over to his whiteboard full of open cases, and dramatically scribbles "MURDER" next to Naz's name, thus officially charging him with Andrea's death.To make matters worse, Box puts Naz in a Harvard t-shirt, which gives off the impression that he is a privileged rich kid, immediately alienating him from the fellow inmates. This seems to be all part of Box's elaborate plan to subtly wear Naz down emotionally until he admits to committing the crime.This episode's most compelling Box moment though, is when he BLINKS when talking about Naz. Maybe he doesn't think him so guilty after all.There has been a lot ofsymbolism in the show so far. During Andrea's autopsy examination we hear creaking pipes, and see leaky sinks. During Naz's commute to jail, we are shown murky puddles and dirty sewage drains.Thesurely also means something. One of the crime scene investigators notes the overwhelming presence of cat hair in the girl's bedroom, but notes that the cat is missing. Did the killer take the cat? Could the pet somewhere provide a piece of evidence that could help, or hurt, Naz's case?The obvious Taylor Swift and Katy Perry-stylebetween Box and Stone will certainly come to a head. Stone is clearly the underdog, with Box as the big, bad bully detective. Maybe that will change?seem important here, namely Naz's asthma and Stone's eczema. Could this be an outward sign of their feeling like outcasts? Stone seems to be very aware of social prejudices, (for example, a Pakistani-American being referred to as “some Muslim freak [who] carved up a girl”) — perhaps that comes from being treated like a literal leper on the subway.Also, Box's obsession withis downright eerie.